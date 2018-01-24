Picture of last year's Literacy Day - submitted by Morden Parent Child Resource Centre
The Morden Parent Child Resource Centre's annual Family Literacy Day Carnival will be held this year at the Minnewasta School Gym on January 26th from 4:30-6:00pm.
Their facebook page states:
Preschool Children with their families will paticipate in sports themed literacy activities and games to recieve a prize bag! There will also be Facepainting, a photo booth and a craft table! Along with FREE hotdogs and Granola bars!
You can also enter your child's name to win a special door prize!
Literacy Bags will also be available for your family to sign out and then return to the centre to exchange for a new one once completed! These bags are filled with games and activities to do all related to a story or theme!
You won't want to miss out on all this excitement and learning fun!!
Mark your calendars!! and celbrate Family Literacy Day with us!!
Janine North joined us on the Country 88 Morning show to share with us the purpose and the theme of the Literacy Day!
