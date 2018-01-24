Picture of last year's Literacy Day - submitted by Morden Parent Child Resource Centre

The Morden Parent Child Resource Centre's annual Family Literacy Day Carnival will be held this year at the Minnewasta School Gym on January 26th from 4:30-6:00pm.

Their facebook page states:

Preschool Children with their families will paticipate in sports themed literacy activities and games to recieve a prize bag! There will also be Facepainting, a photo booth and a craft table! Along with FREE hotdogs and Granola bars!

You can also enter your child's name to win a special door prize!