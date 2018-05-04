Details
Category: Country 88 Blog

 

They may not ever make it to the "Big Leagues", but for one day, we can make them feel like they're there.  Win the "Little Big League" experience for your team!   We'll announce both teams as they step to the plate, play music, games and give away prizes from McDonalds, Winkler Dental Clinic and CIBC. 

Send us an email nominating your minor league team anywhere in the Pembina Valley.  Be sure to include which community and age group you're nominating, and include games on your schedule (including opposing teams).

Email [email protected] with your nomination today!

Country 88 Links

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Country 88.9 on Twitter

Contact Country 88

Call us in the studio
 (204) 325-9506
Toll Free: (800) 355-7065
Giveaways: (204) 331-2266

Email our Station Manager
Email our Program Director

Twitter

Facebook

 

Country 88.9FM is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login