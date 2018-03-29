Felicia Penner (Days Inn), Al, Janelle (Childhood Cancer Survivor) and Leanne Haviland and Naomi Fehr of Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Support Group

The Annual Candlelighters Online Auction 2018 starts April 1st and runs until 9 pm April 10th where you will have a chance to bid on donated items through Facebook. Donations from business' or individuals are still gratefully accepted until the closing of the auction and can be added at any time. You will need to ask to join the group, Candlelighters Auction 2018 to join the fun or to make a donation. The prizes up for auction include hotel stays, gift cards, a utility trailer, a tiller, jewelery, jets gear and MORE! There is a bit of a bidding war and between two hockey team hats that have been donated. The hat that wins the highest bid, bodes well for the bragging rights for the team as well! This is a fun way to support families in Manitoba who are facing the hardest days of their lives. Your donation (of ANY size) can make a difference for Childhood Cancer Families.

Felicia Penner, GM of Days Inn & Suites in Winkler, tells us why she contributes:

Your support goes towards weekends like the Family Weekend

We first met Janelle at the Family Camp Weekend 2016 - Here's an update on how she is doing and she will tell you what your support means to her and her family.

Janelle's mom, Leanne Haviland told us that Janelle likes the Family Weekend because she when she meets with her friends, she doesn't have to answer any questions about why she is sick or how she is feeling and explaining about her hair loss. They just play.

Leanne Haviland shares the value of having Candlelighters by their side during Janelle's cancer journey:

To connect with Candlelighters or to learn more click here