Details
Category: Country 88 Blog

Net Neutrality, what's it all about? We've heard about it online and in the news as of late, so we decided to get the facts! Ronny Guenther sat down with our resident Internet Expert Ryan Funk.

First off, what is Net Neutrality?

We've been hearing a lot about this lately, is there a reason for that?

And how have the States handled that change?

So Ryan, lets say that Canada loses it's grasp on Net Neutrality, what would the internet look like?

So it'd be a bundle-type system?

Now if we want to ensure our Net Neutrality sticks around, how can we do that?

Country 88 Links

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Country 88.9 on Twitter

Contact Country 88

Call us in the studio
 (204) 325-9506
Toll Free: (800) 355-7065
Giveaways: (204) 331-2266

Email our Station Manager
Email our Program Director

Twitter

Facebook

 

Country 88.9FM is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login