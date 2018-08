Todd Redhead is the coach of the Varsity Girls NPC Nighthawks Basketball team and he joined Daemon Parent on the Morning Show to talk about the excitement of having the University of Winnipeg Wesmen ladies team come out to Winkler and put on a clinic for the Nighthawks!

Todd talks about what's in store for his team and for himself!

Basketball trivia with Daemon and Todd.

Who some of Todd's influences are how he got into coaching basketball.