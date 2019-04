Daemon was joined by some Parkland Elementary students on the morning show, they talked about their production of The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood!

Keziah and Tyra talked about their part in the play...

Max and Rylan share some scenes together, they acted out one of them...

The lead roles are played by Ryanne and Raavi, they also shared a scene with us...

The play shows on April 25th and 26th @ 7pm nightly. You can get tickets at the school office or by calling (204) 325-6373