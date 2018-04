Pembina Counselling Centre is hosting it's Annual Dessert Night Fundraiser April 12th at the Winkler Mennonite Church. Guest speaker, Tyler Pelke, originally from Altona is coming home to speak about his story of his life long journey towards forgiveness.

About Tyler and what brings him to Winkler

What will you be speaking about?

How did you find help to heal and to forgive?

Why are you sharing your story?