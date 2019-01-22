Details
Category: Country 88 Blog

 

This week is all about having and continuing the mental wellness coversation around the Pembina Valley and Daemon Parent welcomed Kym Kaufmann to the Morning Show to talk about Eden's role with the community and her role within Eden.

 

Kym talks about her role with Eden Healthcare Services.

{mp3}2019_01_21_c88_kymkaufmann_kym's_role_at_eden{/mp3}

 

Some of  the services offered through Eden.

 

 

Kym tells us why Mental Health is important to talk about.

 

 

For more on Eden and the services they offer, click HERE! 

