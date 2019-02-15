Details
Category: Country 88 Blog

 

The President of the Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association of Manitoba, Nancy Spenst, joined Daemon on the Morning Show to talk about the differences between Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus and what it means for everyone around the community to be able to take in a sledge hockey game on Louis Riel day in support!

 

Daemon and Nancy cover the details of the afternoon on the 18th!

 

Nancy tells us about the difference between Spinia Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

 

Special guests and more which makes for excitement for the Sledge hockey event!

 

For more details on what the Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association of Manitoba is all about and more on the game, click HERE!

