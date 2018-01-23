Details
Category: Country 88 Blog

Vassan Aruljothi immigrated to Canada 14 years ago and is in a position today, to bring understanding to people around the Pembina Valley on Immigration. Which can be a hot topic. 

regional connections

What Vassan does with Regional Connections.

 

What are these town hall meetings looking to achieve?

 

Shedding light on what immigration to Canada is like.

 

Vassan on the wide spectrum of opinions with immigration.

 

Everyone has an interest in local immigration, which means everyone can come out to the town hall meetings!

 

Check the events calendar on other town hall meeting dates happening around the Pembina Valley!

Country 88 Links

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Country 88.9 on Twitter

Contact Country 88

Call us in the studio
 (204) 325-9506
Toll Free: (800) 355-7065
Giveaways: (204) 331-2266

Email our Station Manager
Email our Program Director

Twitter

Facebook

 

Country 88.9FM is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login