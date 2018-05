Since she is the manager of two Access Credit Union branches, Sheralee is a very busy woman! Her co-worker Tiffany thought she deserved to be recognized for all the hard work she does on a daily basis, which is why she's our latest Employee of the Week! Thanks to Pizza Hotline, we'll be heading to Manitou this week with lunch in hand to celebrate Sheralee!

Daemon Parent had the chance to chat with Tiffany about why she nominated Sheralee: