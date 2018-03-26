Winkler's Imagination Library recently received a donation from local students. The Border Valley School Grade 8 class, along with their teacher Patrick Derksen, organized a French Cafe to practice their French speaking skills. It came with a fundraising component which brought in $110! Congratulations on a great effort to these students. They donated the funds raised to Winkler's Imagination Library. Well done Border Valley Grade 8's!
Students Helping Imagination Library
- Details
- Category: Country 88 Blog
-
- Written by Chuck Vandaele