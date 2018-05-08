Details
Category: Country 88 Blog

act of piracy arrrggh

The Border Valley Grade 7/8 Students are putting on The Act of Piracy, a play written and directed by teacher, Patrick Derksen.

 

Rylan Wall gives you all the details about how to enjoy their show:

 

 

Anna Dyck fills us in on the story line

 

act of piracy poster

 

Rylan's Character and Favorite Line

 

Mikayla Wiebe's Character and Favorite Line

 

act of piracy group rehearsal

lots of rehearsal hours put into this play

 

Aiden Fehr's Character and Favorite Line

 

Mikayla Thiessen's Character and Favorite Line

 

act of piracy set creation

Set Creation by students

 

Christopher Neufeld's Character and Favorite Line

 

Aiden tells you the cost of the tickets and what coming to see their play means to them!

 

act of piracy props

