It's the easiest job you'll ever have! There's no strenuous labour, no overtime, in fact, all you have to be is punctual! Multiple times each week we'll randomly show up somewhere in the Pembina Valley. We will announce on Country 88.9 FM where we are, and wait for YOU to show up for "work". The first person to find us will earn an instant $100 cash! It's that simple! So keep a close ear to the radio and your car keys handy because we're handing out hundred dollar payouts courtesy of these great partners:
-
Country Cycle & Ski
-
Winkler Plumbing & Heating
-
RB's Home of Tools & More
-
Janzen's Paint & Decorating
-
Integrity Parts Plus
Here's a look at some of last year's winners: