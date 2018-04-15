Details
It was the news organizers were hoping to hear. Altona is one step closer to securing a significant grant from the Jays Care Foundation for the construction of outdoor lighting at Access Field. And here’s the really fun part, the committee is inviting the community to one last rally Tuesday night, April 17th at 5pm, at the Rhineland Pioneer Centre to find out on LIVE national television whether they have been selected.

Curwin Friesen has been leading the effort, and shared the details with us.

Again Tuesday’s (April 17th) rally at the Rhineland Pioner Centre begins with doors opening at 5pm, with the announcement of the winning Jays Care Foundation submissions happening during the pre-game show before that night’s Jays game.

Hot dogs and popcorn will be available, plus the Jays game followed by the Jets game will be shown on a big screen... and hopefully the community will learn thousands of dollars in grants is coming to Altona for outdoor lighting at Access Field.

 

