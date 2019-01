Red River Physio has had their doors open in Winkler for a while now, but this weekend their having a grand opening! Andrea Lehenbauer joined Ronny on the morning show to talk all about it.

First off, Andrea needed to pass the 5 Second Rule test...

Then she filled us in on what Physiotherapy is all about...

If you want to learn more, attend the grand opening!

Check out their website by clicking here...