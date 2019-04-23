Mrs. Williams grade 5 class stopped by for a visit as our April Classroom of the Month. Nominated by one of the students, Kat, the class was able to enjoy a tour of the station, put together a very creative commerical, and chow down on lunch from McDonalds, along with treats from Aspire Dental Centre and took home gift bags from CIBC.



https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/eagle-935/april-classroom-of-the-month-video#sigProId4f207fde67 View the embedded image gallery online at: