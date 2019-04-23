Mrs. Williams grade 5 class stopped by for a visit as our April Classroom of the Month. Nominated by one of the students, Kat, the class was able to enjoy a tour of the station, put together a very creative commerical, and chow down on lunch from McDonalds, along with treats from Aspire Dental Centre and took home gift bags from CIBC.
View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/eagle-935/april-classroom-of-the-month-video#sigProId4f207fde67
https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/eagle-935/april-classroom-of-the-month-video#sigProId4f207fde67