Details
Category: The Eagle Blog

 

Mrs. Williams grade 5 class stopped by for a visit as our April Classroom of the Month. Nominated by one of the students, Kat, the class was able to enjoy a tour of the station, put together a very creative commerical, and chow down on lunch from McDonalds, along with treats from Aspire Dental Centre and took home gift bags from CIBC. 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/eagle-935/april-classroom-of-the-month-video#sigProId4f207fde67

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Connect with The Eagle

Contact The Eagle

Call us in the studio
 204-325-9506

Toll free
 (800) 355-7065

Giveaways: (204) 331-9350

277 1st St / Box 399
Winkler, MB
R6W 4A6

Email our Station Manager
Email our Program Director

Twitter

Facebook

 

The Eagle 93.5 FM is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login