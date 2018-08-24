Brent Gouthro works over at the Aggassiz Medical Clinic and he is working on a really cool fundraising event in memory of Bob Menzies! They'll be doing some really interesting things with an old hospital bed, Brent joined us on the morning show to tell us what's up with that.

But first Brent was tested on his 5 Second Rule skills!

At the Corn and Apple Festival Parade they will be pushing the bed through the streets of Morden and you'll be able to toss some coin into some bedpans and make the "Tin Ring for Bob". Brent gave us details on where the oney will be going...

Then in September they are pushing the old hospital bed doen Highway 32, Brent gave us details on what that is going to look like...