Ever heard the saying "breakfast is the most important meal of the day"? Well it's true! Apart from providing us with energy throughout the day, breakfast foods are also a good source of important nutrients such as calcium, iron, B vitamins, protein and fibre! Research shows that if these essential nutrients are missed in the morning, they're less likely to be compensated for later in the day.



Well we want you to wake up with a hearty breakfast come this Saturday and have a chance to also get your kids pictures taken with Santa Clause, for the Christmas cards or Facebook posts! It's all planned for 9AM, December 2nd at the La Riviere Recreation Centre. We chatted with Evelyn Janzen, and she told us what's all on the menu!

"On the menu is sausage, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, pancakes, oranges and apple juice, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, muffins and sweet bread."

Along with this all this tasty food, there's also a treasure auction and bake sale planned, or you could spend some time in the morning at the craft table decorating some Christmas cookies while letting the kids run around as they take part in a scavenger hunt.

If you've never had the chance to check out this Breakfast with Santa before, Evelyn says there's no better time than this to make a stop in La Riviere.

"Christmas in La Riviere is a beautiful time. The valley is absolutely gorgeous, but in the winter time especially; like when it's covered with white snow and it sparkles and glitters. If you've never been to the event, it's something you should definitely take in. It's a great time to get together with family or to make new friends. The visit with Santa alone is worth the trip."

So bring the family down to La Riviere this Saturday, kick off your day with a healthy breakfast and enjoy the activities planned throughout the morning!

We hope to see you there!