Carolanne from Diamond Autobody and Glass was the winner of our first Brewed Awakening. Carolanne told us this is why we should pick them:

"I would like to nominate the guys I work with here at the shop. They have great sense of humour, they all have their own unique characters which makes work never boring. They have their moments, but they always get the job done and try their best to meet or exceed the customer’s expectations. They deserve a treat."