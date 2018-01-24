For the third Brewed Awakening, we headed to the South Central Regional Library in Morden. We stopped by during pre-school story time and treated the moms and volunteers. Even some of the youngsters managed to get their hands on cookies and chocolates from Pfahl's Drugs and donuts from Tim Hortons! The moms and library workers were appreciative for the mid-morning pick-me-up! We also had the chance to celebrate two long-time volunteers as they retire from the program. Thanks for all of your service Grace Fehr and Cathy Ritchie!

Suggest where we should go next in our Brewed Awakenings by clicking here.