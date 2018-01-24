Details
Category: The Eagle Blog

 

For the third Brewed Awakening, we headed to the South Central Regional Library in Morden. We stopped by during pre-school story time and treated the moms and volunteers.  Even some of the youngsters managed to get their hands on cookies and chocolates from Pfahl's Drugs and donuts from Tim Hortons! The moms and library workers were appreciative for the mid-morning pick-me-up!  We also had the chance to celebrate two long-time volunteers as they retire from the program.  Thanks for all of your service Grace Fehr and Cathy Ritchie!

Suggest where we should go next in our Brewed Awakenings by clicking here.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/eagle-935/brewed-awakening-6#sigProId40b2a845fe

 

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Connect with The Eagle

Contact The Eagle

Call us in the studio
 204-325-9506

Toll free
 (800) 355-7065

Giveaways: (204) 331-9350

277 1st St / Box 399
Winkler, MB
R6W 4A6

Email our Station Manager
Email our Program Director

Twitter

Facebook

 

The Eagle 93.5 FM is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login