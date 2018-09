Saturday was a very exciting day at Carman Ford, as nearly 50 Celebrate Summer hopefuls brought the entry ballot down to Carman Ford with the hopes of winning $10,000. Only one could win the main prize, but entries were narrowed down to 5 final names who would each go on to win prizes like diamond earrings and service and detailing gift cards. However, it was Tyler Russel who ended up $10,000 richer!

{youtube}M0DcvJlF4Uo{/youtube}

The Carman Ford final 5 who were all guaranteed a prize.

The five prizes awarded