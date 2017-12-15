Details
If you're looking for some new recipes to try out but worried that they may be too hard to make? Well Yum & Yummer is going to help you out with just that!

The book is filled with easy to make recipes, but the COOLEST part is every recipe comes with a code you can scan with your smartphone that links you to a 1 minute video that SHOWS you how to make the dish! How neat is that??

Ronny Guenther spoke with the authour about the book, and she told us about how it came about.

 

Then she spoke about the scanning feature of the book.

 

She also took all the pictures HERSELF!

 

Then we asked her about her favourite dishes from the book.

 

But has Greta tried Mennonite food??

 

 

 

