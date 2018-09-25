Culture Days are a National event happening across the Country this weekend and Morden is one of the communities in the Pembina Valley that is participating. The annual weekend is meant to highlight the arts in our community.

Stephanie Dueck, Recreation Programmer with the city of Morden talked about the purpose of the day.



She also shared with us some of the Friday and Saturday events.Your family has an opportunity to take part in cardboard sculpting and a guided bike tour as well.

Learn more about Culture Days events in Morden this weekend by clicking here.