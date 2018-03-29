Take aim at amazing prizes with Dust Bunny Battleship! We're taking the fight to spring cleaning one cannonball launching listener at a time. Listen multiple times each weekday for your cue to call. Select a grid location to fire your shot, and wait for the "hit" or "miss!" If you hit a ship, you're automatically invited to our grand prize event on April 20th, where 5 people will go home with one of these amazing prizes!

- Exterior house cleaning package from G & R Mobile Wash

- Dishwasher from Sawatsky's Furniture and Appliances

- Handheld Vacuum from Janzen's Paint and Decorating

- Interior Vehicle Detailing from Skyline Autobody

- Carpet Cleaning Package from Corner to Corner Cleaning & Restoration

Check back daily for an updated grid with "Hits" and "Misses" so that you can better plot your next attack!

GRID WILL APPEAR HERE

Rules and Details:

- Must be 18+ to win

- Only one qualifier per household

-Game board consists of a 10X10 grid.

- There are 5 "ships" hidden on the grid. 1 - 5 square ship, 1 - 4 square ship, 2 - 3 square ships, 1 - 2 square ship.

- Total of 17 spaces on the grid that are considered a "hit."

- Hitting a square that is considered a "hit" will result in an invitation to the grand prize event.

- Grand prize event will be hosted at Sawatsky's Furniture and Appliances, 890 Thornhill St. in Morden. Registration is from 6:30-7:00 PM.

- Event begins at 7:00 PM.