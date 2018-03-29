Take aim at amazing prizes with Dust Bunny Battleship! We're taking the fight to spring cleaning one cannonball launching listener at a time. Listen multiple times each weekday for your cue to call. Select a grid location to fire your shot, and wait for the "hit" or "miss!" If you hit a ship, you're automatically invited to our grand prize event on April 20th, where 5 people will go home with one of these amazing prizes!
- Exterior house cleaning package from G & R Mobile Wash
- Dishwasher from Sawatsky's Furniture and Appliances
- Handheld Vacuum from Janzen's Paint and Decorating
- Interior Vehicle Detailing from Skyline Autobody
- Carpet Cleaning Package from Corner to Corner Cleaning & Restoration
Check back daily for an updated grid with "Hits" and "Misses" so that you can better plot your next attack!
GRID WILL APPEAR HERE
Rules and Details:
- Must be 18+ to win
- Only one qualifier per household
-Game board consists of a 10X10 grid.
- There are 5 "ships" hidden on the grid. 1 - 5 square ship, 1 - 4 square ship, 2 - 3 square ships, 1 - 2 square ship.
- Total of 17 spaces on the grid that are considered a "hit."
- Hitting a square that is considered a "hit" will result in an invitation to the grand prize event.
- Grand prize event will be hosted at Sawatsky's Furniture and Appliances, 890 Thornhill St. in Morden. Registration is from 6:30-7:00 PM.
- Event begins at 7:00 PM.