Dwight Suderman joined Ronny Guenther on the Morning Show to talk about this weekend's Thanks For Giving Run! The reason they put this run on is to raise funds and food for the Winkler Food Cupboard...

This will be the 12th year this run has taken place in Winkler and Dwight says anyone can participate!

You can register on Saturday at 7:30, or ahead of the race by clicking here