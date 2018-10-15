Details
Category: The Eagle Blog

The cold weather held up just long enough for another fantastic Eagle Night at the Movie's! Thank you so much to every listener that came out to enjoy the evening with us, and thank you to Giant Tiger for the candy, Chris and Melinda Abrams for the LEGO, and Stardust Drive-In for allowing us to host the celebration at your facility! 

See you next year!

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/eagle-935/eagle-night-at-the-movies-2018#sigProIdba7e0d2778

 

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Connect with The Eagle

Contact The Eagle

Call us in the studio
 204-325-9506

Toll free
 (800) 355-7065

Giveaways: (204) 331-9350

277 1st St / Box 399
Winkler, MB
R6W 4A6

Email our Station Manager
Email our Program Director

Twitter

Facebook

 

The Eagle 93.5 FM is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login