The cold weather held up just long enough for another fantastic Eagle Night at the Movie's! Thank you so much to every listener that came out to enjoy the evening with us, and thank you to Giant Tiger for the candy, Chris and Melinda Abrams for the LEGO, and Stardust Drive-In for allowing us to host the celebration at your facility!
See you next year!
View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/eagle-935/eagle-night-at-the-movies-2018#sigProIdba7e0d2778
