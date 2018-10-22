Details
Category: The Eagle Blog

 

The Eagle Morning Show was excited to welcome Elsie Morden into not only the studio, but also back into Manitoba! Elsie is in the middle of her "No Time For That" tour, travelling across the country to share her message. 

Elsie spent a lot of her years living right here in Southern Manitoba but now lives in Nova Scotia, Ronny asked her what it's like to be back...

 

Her big stop in Winkler is at the Parkland Elementary School to share the message of the "Not Time For That" tour...

 

What is Elsie doing after the tour? Is there new music coming? Elsie tells all...

