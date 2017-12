Robyn went to Gretna Elementary School to make cookies with Mrs Goertzen's Grade 6 class

While decorating Gingerbread Trees they got talking about Christmas!

How did Santa meet Mrs Claus?

How many Elves does Santa have and what are some of their names?

If not Reindeer, what other animal would pull Santa's sleigh?



What is Santa's favorite cookie?

If Santa were to move, where would he move to?