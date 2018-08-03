Rosemary Siemens, local artist, stopped into our studio to share with us about her new song for World Harvest for Kids! Rosemary's latest album, Plum Coulee My Home, has gone around the world with her and The Sweet Sound Revival making her hometown known everywhere she goes! I had a chance to sit down and talk with her about how things are going, her new song, Heavenly Harvest, and about World Harvest for Kids! Rosemary Siemens and the Sweet Sound Revival will be performing at the Children's Camps International Benefit Concert Friday Aug 3rd with The Hunter Brothers and High Valley! Here is the interview:

Take time to enjoy her music video to go with her new song, Heavenly Harvest. The content of this video was submitted by local farmers from right here in the Pembina Valley!