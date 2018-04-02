Denise Thiessen and Courtney Yeo of Donate Love will be facilitating a Kairos' Blanket Exercise 7pm April 12th in the Donate Love Building 876B Thornhill Street, Morden. There is still room to sign up and take part in this Blanket Exercise. There is a $10 cost (unless you are a volunteer in the community) and you can preregister by contacting Denise at Donate Love.

Why are you doing this?

What is happening?

Who is the Special Guest coming to this to speak?

{mp3}denise_thiessen_special_guest{/mp3}

Why is it important to learn about Canada's Indigenous History?

How did this come about?

What do you hope will come from this Blanket Exercise?

The goal of the evening?

This is a pretty new concept for people to try to move toward The Truth and Reconcilliation