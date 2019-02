James Bergen and Kaylee Fehr are taking on the roles of Danny and Sandy in Grease for the upcoming GVC Musical and they joined Ronny on the Morning Show to talk about the experience and preparing for the show!

Kaylee plays the 5 Second Rule to warm up!

James and Kaylee talk about their roles and preparing for them.

What to expect from GVC's version of Grease!

For more on themusical and how to gedt tickets, click HERE!