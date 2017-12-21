Details
Come Friday the kids are on Christmas break, and that spells hours of down time. 

So we've gathered a couple of Christmas crafts that are super easy that will keep the kids busy for at least a little while, and had Ronny try them out!

 

The first craft was a "Adorable Paper Ball Reindeer".

reindeerball

Here's how Ronny's turned out... Not quite as adorable!

craft reindeerball

The second craft was an "Easy 3D Reindeer Display". Looks easy enough...

reindeer3d

Ronny gave it a shot and it turned out..... Pretty okay!

craft reindeer

 

We've listed the links to the instructions below, give these a try with your kids (or by yourself!) and let us know how it went on our Eagle Facebook Page!

 

Good luck!

https://www.easypeasyandfun.com/paper-ball-reindeer-craft/

https://www.easypeasyandfun.com/3d-construction-paper-reindeer/

