Details
Category: The Eagle Blog
L Rae & J with their entire band as well as guest performer Ed Wayne

 

On a beautiful farm just outside of Winkler, L Rae & Jae fans enjoyed a special treat on Saturday night.  An intimate celebration of their new single "This is Us."  Opening for the crowd was Winnipeg's Michael Shimnowski, who also played double duty as band member or the main act as well.

 

The main show was beautifully set in the greenery of the expansive farmyard under strung lighting.  L Rae & J played a variety of covers and originals until late into their set where they played their new single, "This is us".

 

Learn more about the group, their single, and future shows by visiting their website, https://lraeandj.com/

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/eagle-935/l-rae-j-host-outdoor-single-release-celebration#sigProIdb249f55f52

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Connect with The Eagle

Contact The Eagle

Call us in the studio
 204-325-9506

Toll free
 (800) 355-7065

Giveaways: (204) 331-9350

277 1st St / Box 399
Winkler, MB
R6W 4A6

Email our Station Manager
Email our Program Director

Twitter

Facebook

 

The Eagle 93.5 FM is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login