Harekrishna, his wife Karishma and their son, Devkrishna moved to Morden Manitoba in August of 2017. HK had first heard about Canada when he was very young in Geography Class in school in India. It was then that he dreamed of coming to Canada. HK Patel answers two questions:

Why Canada?

The economy of Canada is very strong and stable. The unemployment rate is low and education rate is higher than other developed countries. Canada is a multicultural country and have equal values to every cultures and society. People in Canada gets high-quality education, medical assistance and job opportunities.

Why Morden?

Morden is a multicultural and highly organized city. Morden offers lots of job opportunities and living expense is lower than other cities. Overall the quality of life in Morden is greater than other parts in Canada. The crime rate is also almost zero in Morden. Morden offers variety of activities for every age-group and genders which helps people balancing and enjoying their work & life easy.

Meet the Patel Family: