It's the easiest job you'll ever have! There's no strenuous labour, no overtime, in fact, all you have to be is punctual! Beginning September 24th, we'll randomly show up somewhere in the Pembina Valley. We announce on The Eagle 93.5 FM where we are, and wait for YOU to show up for "work". The first person to find us will earn an instant $100 cash! It's that simple! So keep a close ear to the radio and your car keys handy because we're handing out hundred dollar payouts courtesy of these great partners!

Winkler Plumbing & Heating

Country Cycle

Chad's Auto Repair Shop

Janzen's Paint & Decorating

Morden Nurseries



Here's a look at some of last year's winners:

