Details
Category: The Eagle Blog

 

It's the easiest job you'll ever have!  There's no strenuous labour, no overtime, in fact, all you have to be is punctual!  Beginning September 24th, we'll randomly show up somewhere in the Pembina Valley.  We announce on The Eagle 93.5 FM where we are, and wait for YOU to show up for "work".  The first person to find us will earn an instant $100 cash!  It's that simple!  So keep a close ear to the radio and your car keys handy because we're handing out hundred dollar payouts courtesy of these great partners!

 

Winkler Plumbing & Heating

Country Cycle

Chad's Auto Repair Shop

Janzen's Paint & Decorating

Morden Nurseries

 
Here's a look at some of last year's winners: 

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Connect with The Eagle

Contact The Eagle

Call us in the studio
 204-325-9506

Toll free
 (800) 355-7065

Giveaways: (204) 331-9350

277 1st St / Box 399
Winkler, MB
R6W 4A6

Email our Station Manager
Email our Program Director

Twitter

Facebook

 

The Eagle 93.5 FM is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login