Ronny Guenther welcomed Nancy Spenst on the Morning to talk about raising funds and awareness for the Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association of Manitoba with a sledge hockey game!

Nancy tries her hand at the 5 Second Rule.

Details on this years event and what last year was like.

Nancy talks about where the athletes come from.

For more on the Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association of Manitoba and the event on Monday, click HERE!