After a successful run in Portage, Manitoba, the Central Station is bringing the Recovery College to the Pembina Valley. The courses will all be FREE to enroll for anyone who is over 16 and wanting to learn more about mental health. Bev Wiebe the Executive Director of Central Station and Kyle Berg with the Canadian Mental Health Association joined Ronny on the Eagle morning show to talk about the courses!

Of course the show started with a little bit of 5 Second Rule fun with Bev and Kyle!

 

Bev started with giving us a rundown of what the Recovery College is and the courses that will be available.

 

First, lets hear a success story from these classes!

 

 

Kyle told us about why they're hosting these classes.

 

Then he talked about what these classes look like and what kind of people attend.

 

And don't worry about being pressured into sharing!

