Winkler Elementary School is a popular place for the Special Olympics athletes and friends to meet every week, but this time they gathered in the warm air outside the school to return the favour. 

For over 30 years, WES has let the Winkler Wizzards use their facilites and equipment every week at no cost. As it is Pay It Forward May, the team wanted to give back by sharing part of the proceeds to the school as a thank-you for the many years.

The rest of the money is going to help send two members of the team to the Special Olympics Canada 2018 Summer Games in Nova Scotia. 

Helen Dyck will be competing in bocce, and Chrissy Peters in the 100-metre and possibly 400-metre.

