It's that time of the year once again and everyone is trying to avoid it like the PLAGUE! It's cold and flu season and Pharmacist Sig Pfahl in Winkler has some valuable advice on combating colds and the dreaded man flu!

Sig on basic things we can do to avoid colds and flus at this time of the year.

Things that we can do when we are feeling under the weather.

How does healthy eating contribute to staying healthy?

How much does rest and sleep matter with staying healthy?

At the very least... Chicken noodle soup is downright delicious!! Stay Healthy!