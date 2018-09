Ronny Guenther was joined by Steve Mullin on The Eagle Morning Show to talk about the upcoming Winkler Flyers hockey season.

Steve first had to pass an NHL Goal Horn test...

Steve was recently made the Winkler Flyer Head Coach, he told about that transition...

The Flyers are itching to get out onto the ice this weekend, Steve told us about the preparation they've been doing...

ALL Winkler Flyer news and updates can be found here