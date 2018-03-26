Details
Winkler's Imagination Library recently received a donation from local students.  The Border Valley School Grade 8 class, along with their teacher Patrick Derksen, organized a French Cafe to practice their French speaking skills.  It came with a fundraising component which brought in $110!  Congratulations on a great effort to these students.  They donated the funds raised to Winkler's Imagination Library.  Well done Border Valley Grade 8's!

