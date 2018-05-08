The Border Valley Grade 7/8 Students are putting on The Act of Piracy, a play written and directed by teacher, Patrick Derksen.
Rylan Wall gives you all the details about how to enjoy their show:
Anna Dyck fills us in on the story line
Rylan's Character and Favorite Line
Mikayla Wiebe's Character and Favorite Line
lots of rehearsal hours put into this play
Aiden Fehr's Character and Favorite Line
Mikayla Thiessen's Character and Favorite Line
Set Creation by students
Christopher Neufeld's Character and Favorite Line
Aiden tells you the cost of the tickets and what coming to see their play means to them!