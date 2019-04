Lenora Fasset is our Employee of the Week for Week 3! Kim Hiebert nominated Lenora because of all the work she does at the Winkler Daycare Centre, from phone duty, to taking care of the kids, to making sure that every one of her employees are taken care of. Congratulations to Lenora for being the Employee of the Week!

Kim Hiebert explains why Lenora is such a great boss!