Employee of the Week heads to Janzen Chevrolet Buick GMC in Winkler for Week 4 to celebrate Marlon Wiebe! Marlon was nominated by Ira Wiebe because of the dedication he shows at work for not only the clients he services, but for the example he sets for his fellow employees! Thanks for your professionalism and for being our Employee of the Week!

Ira Wiebe talks about what Marlon means to everyone at Janzen.