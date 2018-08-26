Memorial For: Abe Dueck

Memorial Date: August 29, 2018

Abe Dueck, 91, of Altona passed away Friday, August 24th, at Altona Memorial Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Marge, 2 daughters, 1 son, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 son.

A memorial service for Abe Dueck will be held Wednesday, 1pm, at Altona Sommerfeld Mennonite Church, with a private family burial prior to the service.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona, tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Donations may be made to Eastview Place.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.