Memorial For: Abe Fehr

Memorial Date: May 2, 2018

Abe Fehr, 59, of Winkler, passed away Thursday, April 26th at Salem Home. He is survived by his wife Helen, 1 daughter, 1 son, and their families.

A memorial service for Abe Fehr will be held Wednesday, May 2nd at 11am at Winkler Mennonite Church, with burial prior to the service at Westridge Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Tuesday from 1 to 6:30pm.

Donations may be made to the Salem Foundation.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.