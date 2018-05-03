Funeral For: Abe Thiessen

Funeral Date: May 6, 2018

Abe Thiessen, 95, of Winkler formerly of Chortitz, passed away Wednesday, May 2nd at Salem Home. He is survived by 3 daughters, 2 sons and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Helen.

The funeral service for Abe Thiessen will be held Sunday, May 6th at 2pm at Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church with burial at Westridge Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Saturday from 1 to 9pm and at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.