Funeral For: Abraham K. Unrau

Funeral Date: January 8, 2018

Abraham K. Unrau, 92, of MacGregor, passed away Thursday, January 4th at MacGregor Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Susana, 4 daughters, 1 son, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 son-in-law, 1 grandchild, and 1 great-grandchild.

The funeral service for Abraham K. Unrau will be held Monday, January 8th at 1pm at MacGregor Sommerfeld Mennonite Church, with burial at Sommerfeld Cemetery, Austin.

Viewing will be at Clarke’s Funeral Chapel, MacGregor, Sunday, January 7th from 3 to 5pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to MacGregor Health Foundation.

Arrangements by Clarke’s Funeral Home, MacGregor.