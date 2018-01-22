Funeral For: Abram “Abe” J. Petkau

Funeral Date: January 30, 2018

Abram “Abe” J. Petkau, 85, of Winkler formerly of Myrtle, passed away Sunday, January 21st at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by 3 daughters, 5 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Mary.

The funeral service for Abram “Abe” J. Petkau will be held Tuesday, January 30th at 2pm at Winkler Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with burial at Schoenweise Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Monday from 1 to 6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Canadian Diabetes Association.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.